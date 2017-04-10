Indian Air Force copters poured 182,0...

Indian Air Force copters poured 182,000 litre water to restrict Mount Abu fire

Helicopters of Indian Air Force fill their bambi buckets with the water from Nakki lake to be used to douse the raging forest fires in Mount Abu, Rajasthan on Saturday. Photo - PTI Helicopters of Indian Air Force fill their bambi buckets with the water from Nakki lake to be used to douse the raging forest fires in Mount Abu, Rajasthan on Saturday.

