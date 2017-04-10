Indian a Islamic State recruit reported killed by 'Mom of All Bombs'

Intelligence agencies are trying to ascertain if any Indian was killed in the Mother of All Bombs attack that sucked out life from tunnels and caves of Islamic State hideouts located in Afghanistan's Achin district of Nangarhar province with devastating impact on Thursday evening. As many as 36 Islamic State terrorists were killed after the US dropped the GPS guided 9,500 kg GBU-43 bomb on tunnel and cave network of IS terrorists located in the Hindukush mountains.

