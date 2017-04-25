India Welcomes Its First Pandora Store
Danish jeweler Pandora officially opened its first store in India last week, aiming to tap "one of the largest jewelry markets" as part of the brand's global expansion strategy. The new concept store, located in New Delhi, is owned and operated by Pandora's local distribution partner, Pan India Charms & Jewellery.
