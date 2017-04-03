India to receive armed Heron drones f...

India to receive armed Heron drones from Israel

18 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Two years after buying its first armed Heron unmanned aerial vehicles from Israel, India might be receiving them ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit this summer. According to India's Economic Times, 10 Heron TP-armed drones bought in September 2015 at a cost of $400 million are ready to be delivered to New Delhi once a final payment is completed.

