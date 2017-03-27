India to get over 9 lakh tamper-proof...

India to get over 9 lakh tamper-proof EVMs before 2019

16 hrs ago

New Delhi: The Election Commission will replace over nine lakh Electronic Voting Machines with advanced M3 machines before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the government has informed Parliament. These machines will become inoperable the moment someone attempts to tamper with them.

Chicago, IL

