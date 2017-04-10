India steps up efforts to study earthquakes

As part of its efforts to detect and record earthquake parameters more accurately and identify possible precursors of tremors, the government has decided to install 31 additional seismological observatories in different parts of the country by March next year. NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to detect and record earthquake parameters more accurately and identify possible precursors of tremors, the government has decided to install 31 additional seismological observatories in different parts of the country by March next year.

