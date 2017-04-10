India steps up efforts to study earthquakes
As part of its efforts to detect and record earthquake parameters more accurately and identify possible precursors of tremors, the government has decided to install 31 additional seismological observatories in different parts of the country by March next year. NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to detect and record earthquake parameters more accurately and identify possible precursors of tremors, the government has decided to install 31 additional seismological observatories in different parts of the country by March next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC