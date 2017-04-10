'India should not use the Dalai Lama to undermine China' (Eds:...

'India should not use the Dalai Lama ...

Beijing, Apr 17 China said today that the Dalai Lama's Arunachal Pradesh visit had a "negative impact" on Sino-India ties and the vexed boundary issue, as it asserted that New Delhi should not use the Tibetan spiritual leader to "undermine" Beijing's interests. "In the past due to some reason that we all know the political foundation of China and India relations were undermined," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said referring to the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as part of "Southern Tibet".

Chicago, IL

