'India should focus on growth, not aircraft carriers'
BEIJING: India should focus less on speeding up the process of building aircraft carriers to contain China in the Indian Ocean and more on its economic development, Chinese official media said on Monday. "New Delhi is perhaps too impatient to develop an aircraft carrier.
