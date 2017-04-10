India-Pakistan need to restart peace process: Kasuri1 hour ago
New Delhi, April 14 Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khursheed Kasuri on Tuesday said New Delhi and Islamabad needed to restart the stalled peace process for the larger good of the region. His remark comes amid soaring tensions between the two neighbours after Pakistan awarded a death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.
