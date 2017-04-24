India Minorities Face Increased Secta...

India Minorities Face Increased Sectarian Attacks

The Full Gospel Church in Basaratpur, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, which in December 2016 was attacked by Hindu Yuva Vahini or the Hindu Youth Force, a group led by Yogi Adityanath. Muslim and Christian leaders in India are expressing concern over what they call a sudden rise in sectarian attacks against their communities across the Hindu-majority country.

