India Minorities Face Increased Sectarian Attacks

The Full Gospel Church in Basaratpur, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, which in December 2016 was attacked by Hindu Yuva Vahini or the Hindu Youth Force, a group led by Yogi Adityanath. Muslim and Christian leaders in India are expressing concern over what they call a sudden rise in sectarian attacks against their communities across the Hindu-majority country.

