India failed to deter xenophobic, racist attacks: African envoys

Four Nigerian students were attacked during a candle-light march for a boy who died of a suspected drug overdose NEW DELHI: African envoys today severely criticized India for taking no measures to deter or to properly condemn the "xenophobic and racial attacks" against Africans in the country. They also said they plan to call for an independent investigation into the attacks by the Human Rights Council and other Rights bodies.

