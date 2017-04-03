India dismisses US offer to mediate t...

India dismisses US offer to mediate talks with Pakistan, says terror should stop first 55 mins ago

New Delhi: Dismissing the US offer to mediate with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, India on Tuesday reaffirmed that its position for bilateral redressal of all issues with the Islamic country is still the same and has not changed. "Government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed, said the Indian government.

