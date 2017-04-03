India dismisses US offer to mediate talks with Pakistan, says terror should stop first 55 mins ago
New Delhi: Dismissing the US offer to mediate with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, India on Tuesday reaffirmed that its position for bilateral redressal of all issues with the Islamic country is still the same and has not changed. "Government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed, said the Indian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|3 hr
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|17 hr
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC