India court acquits ex-French diplomat of child rape charges

A special court in India has acquitted a former French diplomat charged with raping his 3-year-old daughter, news reports said Thursday. The Bangalore Mirror reported that Judge B.S. Rekha said that there was no evidence to prove the charges against Pascal Mazurier, who was a consular official in the southern city of Bangalore.

