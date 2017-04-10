India condemns Taliban attack on Afgh...

India condemns Taliban attack on Afghan military base

NEW DELHI: Days after the US used its most lethal weapon to target the Islamic State near the Afghan-Pakistan border, the Taliban stamped their presence as the biggest security threat to Afghanistan and the region with a strike on a military base that left 140 soldiers dead. India strongly condemned Friday's devastating terror strike in Mazar-i-Sharif , considered the deadliest attack ever on an Afghan military base.

