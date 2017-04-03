India-China row deepens as Dalai Lama arrives in NE India
India said Tuesday that China should not interfere in its internal affairs, as the Dalai Lama began a weeklong visit to India's remote northeast that Beijing has protested. The Tibetan spiritual leader was greeted by cheering supporters as he arrived in Arunachal Pradesh.
