India-China row deepens as Dalai Lama arrives in NE India

India said Tuesday that China should not interfere in its internal affairs, as the Dalai Lama began a weeklong visit to India's remote northeast that Beijing has protested. The Tibetan spiritual leader was greeted by cheering supporters as he arrived in Arunachal Pradesh.

