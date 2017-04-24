India Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna di...

India Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna dies of cancer at age 70

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Aug. 15, 2011, file photo, Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna attends the funeral of versatile Indian actor Shammi Kapoor in Mumbai. A hospital official says Vinod Khanna, a dashing Bollywood actor turned politician, has died of cancer in Mumbai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC