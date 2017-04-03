India, Bangladesh likely to ink 33 MoUs during Sheikh Hasina's visit16 min ago
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Apr. 5 : Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali has said that 33 memoranda of understanding are e likely to be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official visit to New Delhi. Addressing media here ahead of the visit, Mahmood said that it will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade, boosting investment, connectivity and sub-regional assistance.
