India, Bangladesh likely to ink 33 Mo...

India, Bangladesh likely to ink 33 MoUs during Sheikh Hasina's visit16 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Apr. 5 : Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali has said that 33 memoranda of understanding are e likely to be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official visit to New Delhi. Addressing media here ahead of the visit, Mahmood said that it will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade, boosting investment, connectivity and sub-regional assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... 13 hr Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Tue samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC