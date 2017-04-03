India, Australia ink 6 pacts; to boost counter-terror cooperation1 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 10 India and Australia today inked six pacts including one aimed at boosting counter-terrorism cooperation after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull here. At a joint press event with Turnbull, Modi said they reviewed the entire gamut of ties and took many "forward looking" decisions including one on early holding of the next round of talks on comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.