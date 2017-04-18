India asks Kulbhushan Jadhav's consul...

India asks Kulbhushan Jadhav's consular access from Pakistan for 15th time

New Delhi, Apr 20: Stating that the government has no information about the current location and condition of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday requested Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav for the 15th time. The MEA also demanded Pakistan to share its legal proceeding against Jadhav.

