India among top 4 in death by smoking
NEW DELHI: Smoking causes more than one in 10 deaths worldwide , with 50% of these occurring in just four countries - China, India, US, and Russia, according to the latest estimates from the Global Burden of Disease study published in 'The Lancet'. India is also among the top 10 countries together accounting for almost two-thirds of the world's smokers in 2015.
