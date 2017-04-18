In wake of tense Trump call, Pence aims to soothe Australia
In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a tour during a four day visit in Mumbai, India. More than two months after President Donald Trump got into a spat with Turnbull, Vice President Mike Pence will be working to smooth over any lingering hard feelings with the longtime US ally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC