'I'm an ISI agent, want to live in In...

'I'm an ISI agent, want to live in India,' says man at IGIA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

'Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don't wish to continue any further and want to remain in India,' said a passenger after he got off an Air India flight from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC