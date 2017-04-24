'I'm an ISI agent, want to live in India,' says man at IGIA
'Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don't wish to continue any further and want to remain in India,' said a passenger after he got off an Air India flight from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC