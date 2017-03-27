Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts ...

Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts down after 85 years

In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 photo, motorists drive past the colonial era Regal Theater in New Delhi, India. The Indian capital's iconic theater signed off on Thursday night after more than eight decades with nearly 600 movie buffs cheering a 1964 Bollywood classic at a final screening.

