Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts down after 85 years
In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 photo, motorists drive past the colonial era Regal Theater in New Delhi, India. The Indian capital's iconic theater signed off on Thursday night after more than eight decades with nearly 600 movie buffs cheering a 1964 Bollywood classic at a final screening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC