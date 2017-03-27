Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts ...

Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts down after 85 years

" From Bollywood superstars to political heavyweights, the Regal theater hosted some of India's biggest names over more than eight decades. But with nostalgic theater-goers singing their way to the exits after a final showing of a Bollywood classic, the iconic New Delhi theater has closed its doors to make way for a multiplex.

