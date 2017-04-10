Heat wave across North, Western India...

Heat wave across North, Western India set to abate

The drop in temperatures will come as a relief for those in Delhi-National Capital Region which has seen weather records tumble last week. The prolonged April heat wave that has blazed over North, Northwest and Western India for the past week is set to abate.

