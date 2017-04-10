Girl found living with monkeys in Ind...

Girl found living with monkeys in Indian forest

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A young Indian girl sits on a bed at a hospital in this image taken from video in Bahraich northern India Thursday April 6, 2017. Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children from recent years to try to identify the girl who was found in a forest with a group of monkeys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Wed Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Tue samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC