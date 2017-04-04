German tourist says she was raped in south India
A German tourist has accused two men of taking her captive and raping her in southern India, police said Monday, just weeks after the rape and murder of an Irish woman in Goa. The woman told police two men dragged her to a secluded spot from a private beach resort in the southern tourist town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state and raped her on Sunday.
