Gaikwad-AI staffer issue: Air India writes to Delhi Police over inaction
It's reported that the the airline said that the morale of the employees was being impacted as no action was initiated against the MP despite nearly a month after the incident. NEW DELHI: Air India has written a letter to the Delhi Police asking why there was a delay in taking any action against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad in its staffer assault case, AI sources say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC