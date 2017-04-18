Gaikwad-AI staffer issue: Air India w...

Gaikwad-AI staffer issue: Air India writes to Delhi Police over inaction

Read more: The Times of India

It's reported that the the airline said that the morale of the employees was being impacted as no action was initiated against the MP despite nearly a month after the incident. NEW DELHI: Air India has written a letter to the Delhi Police asking why there was a delay in taking any action against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad in its staffer assault case, AI sources say.

Chicago, IL

