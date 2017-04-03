FEATURE-Indian farmers beef up below ...

FEATURE-Indian farmers beef up below sea-level system for climate fight

Farmer Moncy Joseph, who grows rice on land below sea level in India's Kuttanad region, is determined not to be beaten by climate change. Last year, the 44-year-old bought two Kasaragod Dwarf cows, an endangered native breed that grows just 3 feet tall and whose dung makes extra-rich fertiliser.

