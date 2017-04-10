Erdogan to visit India on April 30: N...

Erdogan to visit India on April 30: NSG, terror on table

10 hrs ago

DAYS AHEAD of a historic referendum in Turkey over presidential powers, the country's powerful President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has conveyed his willingness to visit New Delhi on April 30-May 1, top sources have confirmed to The Indian Express. Erdogan - who is set to hold a massive referendum in Turkey on April 16 to bring in constitutional change, turning Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential republic, scrapping the post of prime minister and consolidating his hold on the country - is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1. Confirming the visit, a source said: "If the Turkish President wins, it will be among his first bilateral trips overseas after the referendum."

