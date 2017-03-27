Drunk Britons arrested for harassing ...

Drunk Britons arrested for harassing Air India air hostess

The Times of India

The accused were identified as Jaspal Singh and Charandeep Khaira , who had come from London to attend a marriage ceremony in Jaipur. NEW DELHI: Two inebriated British nationals of Indian origin were arrested for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old air hostess on an Air India flight from London to Delhi.

Chicago, IL

