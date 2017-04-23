Doctora s arrest brings attention to ...

Doctora s arrest brings attention to US female circumcisions

Read more: The Tribune

Zehra Patwa learned only a few years ago that during a family trip to India at age 7, she was circumcised, which is common for girls in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Patwa, 46, doesn't remember undergoing the procedure, which is also called female genital mutilation or cutting and which has been condemned by the United Nations and outlawed in the U.S. But she doesn't want to.



