Doctora s arrest brings attention to US female circumcisions
Zehra Patwa learned only a few years ago that during a family trip to India at age 7, she was circumcised, which is common for girls in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Patwa, 46, doesn't remember undergoing the procedure, which is also called female genital mutilation or cutting and which has been condemned by the United Nations and outlawed in the U.S. But she doesn't want to.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Sat
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
