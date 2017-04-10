Dinakaran named accused for offering bribe for 'two leaves' symbol3 min ago
New Delhi [India], Apr. 17 : All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dinakaran was on Monday named accused in FIR filed by the Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly offering bribe for his party's 'Two leaves' symbol, sources said. Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol acknowledging the split in the party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC