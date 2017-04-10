Dinakaran named accused for offering bribe for 'two leaves' symbol3 min ago

New Delhi [India], Apr. 17 : All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dinakaran was on Monday named accused in FIR filed by the Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly offering bribe for his party's 'Two leaves' symbol, sources said. Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol acknowledging the split in the party.

