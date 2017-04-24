Dharmendra Pradhan assures strict action against petrol pumps stealing fuel
Bhubaneswar , April 28 : Slamming officials and petrol pumps where the electronic chips have been found, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reacted to reports saying strict action would be taken where the electronic chips had been found. "No culprits will be spared and today a special task force had raided multiple petrol pumps in Lucknow to check out the reports of petrol theft.
