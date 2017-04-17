Detroit Doctor Denies Genital Mutilation Of Minnesota Girls

A Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls denied the allegations through her lawyer Monday, insisting that she conducted a benign religious ritual for families of a Muslim sect. Shannon Smith's defense of Dr. Jumana Nagarwala contradicted the government's position that the Minnesota girls were forced to undergo a painful, bloody procedure at a Michigan clinic that left them with scars and lacerations on their genitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.