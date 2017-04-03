Delhi High Court rejects Swaraj India's request for common election symbol1 hour ago
New Delhi, April 3: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the plea of Swaraj India led by Yogendra Yadav for a common election symbol for the civic polls in Delhi. The Delhi High Court said that such order would cripple the election process.
