Delhi High Court rejects Swaraj India's request for common election symbol1 hour ago

Delhi High Court rejects Swaraj India's request for common election symbol

New Delhi, April 3: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the plea of Swaraj India led by Yogendra Yadav for a common election symbol for the civic polls in Delhi. The Delhi High Court said that such order would cripple the election process.

