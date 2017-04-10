Dalai Lama consecrates monastery in India as China seethes
The Dalai Lama consecrated a Buddhist monastery on Thursday in India's remote northeast, amid Chinese warnings that the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader's visit to a disputed border region would damage bilateral relations with India. Bhutan, greeted the Dalai Lama at the Thubchok Gatsel Ling Monastery in Tawang district in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Indian official Jemba Tshering said.
