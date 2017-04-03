CPI(M) leader's body found in mango orchard7 min ago

CPI(M) leader's body found in mango o...

CPI(M) leader's body found in mango orchard

Malda , Apr 4 The body of a CPI leader was today found from a mango orchard in the Nahatta area of Englishbazar in Malda district, the police said. Anisur Rehman , a resident of Babupur village had gone to the local mosque last evening to pray and never returned home, the police said adding, the villagers today found his body lying inside a mango orchard not far from his home.

Chicago, IL

