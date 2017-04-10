Contrary to Narendra Modi's claims, Indian economy stagnant, says Congress1 hour ago

New Delhi, April 15: The Congress on Saturday said contrary to claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian economy was stagnant and investments were not coming. Citing Reserve Bank of India data, party leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said that in 2016-17, bank credit grew by 5 percent - the lowest in 60 years, while the plant load factor - a measure of capacity utilisation - stood at 60 percent, the lowest in 15 years.

