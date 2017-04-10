Cleanse Mumbra of terror to save India: Shiv Sena7 min ago

Cleanse Mumbra of terror to save Indi...

Cleanse Mumbra of terror to save India: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, April 22 Expressing concern over a suspected Islamic State sympathiser's arrest in Mumbra town in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said the Muslim-dominated town should be cleansed of "Islamic terror" elements to save the country. Mumbra, around 30 km to the north of Mumbai, is a town with around a one million population, with Muslims in majority.

