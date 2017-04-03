CIMIC to build IKEA'S first Indian store

Sydney-based construction group CIMIC has won a $70.4 million contract to build IKEA's first retail outlet in India. Leighton Asia, part of the CIMIC Group, is expected to complete the Swedish home furniture giant's flagship store at Hyderabad in early 2018.

