Christian shot dead by Muslim on denying cleaning his court yard on holiday of Sunday
Lahore: April 5, 2017. A Christian man of 20 years, was brutally shot dead in the streets of Sheikhupura, for daring to refuse to clean the home of a wealthy Muslim.
