Christian shot dead by Muslim on denying cleaning his court yard on holiday of Sunday

16 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Lahore: April 5, 2017. A Christian man of 20 years, was brutally shot dead in the streets of Sheikhupura, for daring to refuse to clean the home of a wealthy Muslim.

Chicago, IL

