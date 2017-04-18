China reinforces border claims within...

China reinforces border claims within days of Dalai Lama's visit to India

China has renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh in retaliation against the Dalai Lama's visit to India's easternmost state. The move is apparently aimed at reaffirming Beijing's territorial sovereignty to the region.

Chicago, IL

