Celebrated chef Vikram Vij relates story of hard work, risk-taking in new memoir

Vikram Vij never dreamed he would become an acclaimed chef in his adopted homeland, or that he would own a culinary empire by the age of 50. Nor did the Vancouver-based chef foresee he would be called upon by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan to cook for Canadian Forces overseas, or that he would serve celebrities like Tom Cruise and Martha Stewart. In his new memoir, "Vij: A Chef's One-Way Ticket to Canada with Indian Spices in His Suitcase" , the chef reflects on his journey from India, to Austria where he went to school, and finally Canada.

