Bribery charges against Dinakaran: Arrested many times in many...

Sukesh Chandrasekar, the 'middleman' arrested in the Dinakaran bribery case, outside the police station in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Monday A decade ago, when he was a 16-year-old schoolboy in Bengaluru, Sukesh Chandrasekar, who was crazy about cars, used to carry a forged letter from the police commissioner stating that the teenager had permission to drive cars and motorcycles at "full throttle'' in the state of Karnataka, say policemen familiar with the crime graph of cheating and fraud charted by the youth. Chandrasekar, 26, allegedly acted as the middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran, who reportedly tried to bribe an Election Commission official to obtain the party's two-leaves poll symbol for the Sasikala faction.

