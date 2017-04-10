BrahMos Missile successfully test-fired by Indian Navy, country joins ...

BrahMos Missile successfully test-fir...

BrahMos Missile successfully test-fired by Indian Navy

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Indian Navy on Friday joined the elite club of navies after successfully test-firing the BrahMos land attack supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal. The BrahMos fired on Friday has the capability to strike at land targets from the sea.

