BrahMos Missile successfully test-fired by Indian Navy, country joins ...
New Delhi, Apr 22: The Indian Navy on Friday joined the elite club of navies after successfully test-firing the BrahMos land attack supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal. The BrahMos fired on Friday has the capability to strike at land targets from the sea.
