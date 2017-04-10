Baby with eight limbs gets new lease ...

Baby with eight limbs gets new lease on life in India

A baby born with eight limbs, including two protruding from his stomach, has undergone surgery in India to successfully remove the extra arms and legs, in an operation being hailed as a world first. Parents Gufran Ali and Sarwed Ahmed Nadar with their seven-month-old son Karam after his surgery in India to successfully remove his extra arms and legs AFP/Money SHARMA NEW DELHI: A baby born with eight limbs, including two protruding from his stomach, has undergone surgery in India to successfully remove the extra arms and legs, in an operation being hailed as a world first.

