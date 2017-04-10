Assembly unit in India a matter of when, not if: Volvo Cars12 min ago
Coimbatore, Apr 16 Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars will consider assembling its vehicles in India, where it is looking to garner 10 per cent market share in the high-end segment by 2020. The company is also gearing up to enter into pre-owned car segment with its global programme Volvo Select in India as it looks to widen customer base here.
