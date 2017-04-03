Ashok Tara, the Indian Major who saved the future PM of Bangladesh...

NEW DELHI: Major Ashok Tara was assigned yet another crucial mission just a day after 93,000 Pakistani troops led by General AAK 'Tiger" Niazi had surrendered to Indian forces after their famous "dash for Dacca" during the December 1971 war. Already awarded the Vir Chakra in the Battle of Gangasagar just a few days ago, 29-year-old Tara was told to rescue Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's wife and family, which included his 24-year-old daughter Sheikh Hasina and her child.

