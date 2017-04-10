Arunachal Pradesh people unhappy unde...

Arunachal Pradesh people unhappy under India's 'illegal' rule: China Daily

The Dalai Lama's visit shows "he can't wait to give away Tawang district in exchange for India's support for the survival of his separatist group," the China Daily said on Wednesday. BEIJING: The people of Arunachal Pradesh live "difficult lives" under India's "illegal" rule and they look forward to returning to China, a state-run Chinese daily claimed on Wednesday as it criticised New Delhi for allowing the Dalai Lama to visit the frontier state.

Chicago, IL

